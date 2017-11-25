- Advertisement -

Manchester United cannot afford any slip-ups at Old Trafford if they are to have a chance of winning the Premier League this season, says Ander Herrera.

United head into Saturday afternoon’s clash with Brighton trailing leaders Manchester City by eight points, but with the joint-best home record in the top flight.

Jose Mourinho’s side have won all six games at home so far this campaign, scoring 19 goals in the process and conceding just once.

And after last weekend’s 4-1 home win against Newcastle, United will take on the Seagulls full of confidence as they look to temporarily close the gap on their city rivals, who travel to Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

“At home, we have to win,” Herrera told Soccer Saturday. “At Old Trafford we cannot give anything away. If we want to fight for every title, every game at Old Trafford has to be a final for us. We have to win every game at home.

“We have a good example the last weekend and now Brighton at home, we must go with everything. I sign now to win every game 1-0 at home!

“Of course we try and play as good as possible, but the most important thing is to win games.”

United will once again be boosted by the presence of Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and now Marcos Rojo for Brighton’s visit, although only the former is likely to start the match.

“They are important players in every position of the pitch,” said Herrera. “One defender, one midfielder and one striker and we are stronger with them.

- Advertisement -

“He [Ibrahimovic] feels like a kid to be back. He is 36, he still has that ambition and desire to keep winning things and I want these kind of players next to me.

“I want to play with the best players possible and Paul [Pogba] is one of the best.”

Overall, United are in good shape in the league as the first third of the season draws to a close, as well as still being in the hunt for both the Champions League and Carabao Cup.

And by taking a philosophy of one game at a time, City can still be caught due to the unpredictable nature of the Premier League, says Herrera.

“You never want to lose, but if you have to lose one game to lose, maybe you chose that game,” he said. “But it is not out philosophy, we want to win every game.

“We have to think, ‘we are Man Utd and we have to fight for every title.’ We are in a good position in the league, we are chasing the top of the table.

“Man City are very strong so far, but the Premier League always gives you the chance to catch them and the only way we can do that is by winning games.

“Do not think about the opponents, the rest of the games, just think about Brighton now, then Watford and then Arsenal.

“We are in the League Cup quarter-finals, we have done well so far and in the Champions League, we have 12 points in five games, which is good.

“But we have to know what club we are representing and to try and win every single game.”