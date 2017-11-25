- Advertisement -

Manchester United midfielder, Michael Carrick, has undergone a minor heart procedure.

The former England international has only made one appearance this season, in United’s 4-1 Carabao Cup win over Burton Albion in September.

Carrick, 36, who was made club captain in the summer, has revealed he felt “strange” during the second half of the game and was diagnosed with an irregular heart rhythm.

“I just want to clear up my situation as I have had quite a few people asking if I’m OK and why I haven’t been fit over the last couple of months.

“After feeling strange in the second half of the Burton game in September, I underwent a series of tests.

“It turned out to be due to an irregular heart rhythm which has been fully investigated and I had a procedure called a Cardiac Ablation.

“I had to build up training steadily while being monitored closely but I feel fine now.

“I would like to reassure everyone that I’m healthy and back training hard with the team.

“I’m building up my fitness and aiming to be back in contention for selection soon,” he said in a statement released on Friday night.