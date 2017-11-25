- Advertisement -

Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi, has named Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain as the two strongest teams in Europe this season.

Messi, in an interview with Marca, also admitted that they are the favourites to win this season’s Champions League trophy.

City, coached by Messi’s former manager, Pep Guardiola, are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, while boasting of a perfect record in Europe.

- Advertisement -

PSG have also recorded five wins from five games in Champions League and are looking strong at the top of Ligue 1.

“City is one of the strongest teams at the moment together with PSG.

“So far, they have been the two teams that have shown themselves to be favourites, but this is a very long and tough competition,” Messi said.

Barca are top of La Liga with a 10-point gap over rivals Real Madrid.