The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) should ensure the Super Eagles play more Grade A friendlies before the Russia 2018 World Cup, an official of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) has advised.

The association’s Secretary, Moroof Oluwa, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja that this would enhance their performance and chances of excelling at the FIFA event.

“Warm-up matches should be played ahead of the mundial against tougher teams that were in form at that moment,’’ he said.

Oluwa urged the team not to be distracted by their latest FIFA ranking but to continue to improve on their current form with consistence in friendly matches.

“The Eagles should continue to play bigger teams as a test of their improvement in form ahead of the World Cup,’’ he said.

The NRA secretary, who expressed confidence in the capability of the Super Eagles to make Nigeria proud in Russia, also urged them to be focused.

He said the Eagles were a formidable team to reckon with both in Africa and in the world.

NAN reports that FIFA ranking of Nigeria for the month of October placed it in the 50th position in the world from the 41st position of September.

The ranking also has Nigeria as eighth in Africa, dropping from the previous fifth position.