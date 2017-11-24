- Advertisement -

Antonio Conte says Chelsea will need to be wary of Mohamed Salah and Liverpool’s forward players when they travel to Anfield on Saturday.

Salah joined Chelsea from Swiss side Basel in January 2014 but failed to make an impact, subsequently spending two seasons out on loan in Italy before joining Roma on a permanent deal in 2016.

Conte believes the Egypt international, who is currently the Premier League’s leading goalscorer, is proving he has matured since his unsuccessful spell at Stamford Bridge.

“He was very young and I think now he developed a lot,” Conte said.

“Salah is a good player and is very dangerous. He’s a technical player, but at the same time he is very fast, very strong and very good in one v one situations. He’s also a very good finisher.

“We must pay great attention not only to Salah, but also to (Sadio) Mane, (Roberto) Firmino, Philippe Coutinho, (Daniel) Sturridge.

“They have a good coach (Jurgen Klopp) and a good identity. Great organisation, especially offensively. They are very dangerous.”