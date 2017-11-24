- Advertisement -

David Wagner says Huddersfield Town can end Manchester City’s 19-game unbeaten run when the two meet at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

Wagner says he has an idea for how his team can overcome the Premier League leaders and do the Manchester “double” after they beat Manchester United 2-1 last month.

“As everybody knows in football sometimes the impossible happens, and we will see how it looks on Sunday,” said Wagner.

“There will be no surprises – we know everything we have to know. It’s not about finding their weaknesses, it’s how you can handle and manage their strengths, and we have found an idea and we have been working on this.

- Advertisement -

“Against both Tottenham and Manchester United we were brave, in both games we were confident, in both games we followed the game plan and in one game it worked, and in one game it didn’t work.

“So this is what I expect, that we will be brave again, that we will be confident again and that we will take the energy from the stands into our game and that we follow our idea and hopefully our idea is a good one.

“You always have a chance, even if it only looks like a small one, as we will have on Sunday. But we will search for it.”

Christopher Schindler returns from suspension as Huddersfield look to recover from 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend.

Jonathan Hogg is also back having missed that match due to the birth of his son.