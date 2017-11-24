- Advertisement -

Four-time NPFL champions Kano Pillars have reclaimed the pre-season Gold Cup Tournament they first won in 2015 after they pipped defending champions Lobi Stars 1-0 today in Ilorin.

Skipper Rabiu Ali was the match winner for Pillars when he blasted his team in front on 33 minutes after he beat Lobi Stars offside trap and shot past goalkeeper John Lawrence.

Pillars pressed forward for more goals after this goal, but the Lobi Stars defence stood firm.

Both teams played out a 1-1 draw in the group stage of this tournament with NPFL hotshot Anthony Okpotu grabbing the equaliser for Lobi Stars.

Okpotu came close to again take this final to a penalty shootout in the final minutes, but he failed to react quickest to a pass by Manir Ubale in additional time.