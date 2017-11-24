- Advertisement -

Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Kano Pillars, are looking forward to hosting the team of African Legends in a charity game next month.

The match which will take place at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, on December 14 is being organised to raise funds for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East part of Nigeria.

Among the players expected to feature for the African legends are Lucas Radebe of south Africa, Daniel Amokachi, Mutiu Adepoju, Nwankwo Kanu and Senegalese star El- Hadji Diouf.

Super Eagles forwards, Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye have also confirmed their availability to participatile in the game.

“It’s a good thing that we will be hosting this game and we are looking forward to playing against some of the great legends of the game in Africa,” Kano Pillars media officer, Idris Malikawa, said.

“Besides, it will serve as another preparatory game for us ahead of the new season.

“The fans here in Kano are looking forward to the game and one can guarantee it is going to be a success.”