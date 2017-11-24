- Advertisement -

Everton’s Oumar Niasse “exaggerated the effect of a normal contact to deceive the referee” and win a penalty according to the written reasons for his two-game ban for diving.

Niasse, who went down under a challenge from Scott Dann in the 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace, is the first Premier League player banned under the new law.

An independent regulatory commission noted “the nature of the contact made by Dann was minimal and would not have thrown Niasse off balance and knock him down in the way he portrayed”.

Leighton Baines scored the penalty to level the scores at 1-1 and striker Niasse, who denied the charges, then went on to score Everton’s second equaliser.

Two EFL players – Carlisle forward Shaun Miller and Bristol City defender Bailey Wright – had previously been banned for two games, but Niasse was the first player from the top flight to be charged.

The three-man commission, chaired by ex-Southampton winger Stuart Ripley, added: “The simulations panel was composed of an experienced manager and ex-player, another experienced ex-player and an experienced ex-referee who all came to the conclusion that Mr Niasse had committed an act of simulation.

“The video footage gave clear and overwhelming evidence.

“The commission noted that there was contact between Scott Dann and Mr Niasse but the commission considered the contact to be normal, fair and expected contact in the situation that arose with Mr Niasse ‘taking on’ Mr Dann.”