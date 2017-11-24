- Advertisement -

Mohamed Salah is not treating Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea as an opportunity to prove his former club wrong, says Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool host the champions at Anfield, with Salah hoping to continue the stellar form that has yielded nine goals and two assists from 12 league outings this season.

The Egypt international struggled for regular playing time during his stay at Stamford Bridge, during which he was loaned to Fiorentina and Roma before completing a permanent switch to the Italian capital.

After arriving at Liverpool from Roma in the off-season, Salah’s impressive performances have earned the praise of Eden Hazard, who believes his former team-mate deserved more chances at Chelsea.

Klopp, meanwhile, insists Salah’s toils in west London were only to be expected of an inexperienced player trying to force his way into a settled side.

“Disappointing time? I really can’t get that, he was very young in a strong team, that happens very often,” said Klopp.

“Another player in a similar situation is Kevin De Bruyne. Nobody is to blame for that.

“Mo took the next chance. He improved a lot, especially physically, he was always a very good player.

“I don’t think he has to prove something, I don’t think he sees it like that. It’s a completely normal situation.

“If he would have played better at Chelsea, we would not have him probably so I’m happy about this situation.”