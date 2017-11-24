- Advertisement -

French Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will have to play one home match in front of a partially-closed stadium after fans let off flares in the game against Nice last month, the French league (LFP) announced on Thursday.

The Auteuil stand at the Parc des Princes, which houses PSG’s ultras, will be closed for one league match.

PSG host Troyes in their next home league game on November 29.

Marseille were also sanctioned by the LFP on Wednesday, for the “use of flares, throwing of objects, use of lasers and spectator intrusions” during their clash with arch rivals PSG on October 22.