Stoke are “more than likely” to offer striker Peter Crouch a new deal, according to manager Mark Hughes.

The 37-year-old former England international is the club’s top scorer this season with four, even though all eight of his league appearances so far have come from the bench.

Crouch’s cameo at Brighton on Monday earned him a Premier League record for substitute appearances with 143.

“He has at least two or three more years at this level,” said Hughes.

“I think people concentrate too much on his age, in terms of where he is in his career. It is a credit to him that he is playing at the level he is.”

Crouch joined Stoke from Tottenham in 2011, having previously played for Liverpool, Portsmouth, QPR, Southampton and Aston Villa.

“We will more than likely offer him another deal very soon,” Hughes added.

“We would like to think that he will be here for a long time – I will probably speak to him today about it actually.

“Peter is an exceptional player and a great guy as well.”