Real Madrid forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, has said that Ousmane Dembele signed for Barcelona to play for Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo also claims he did not know who the forward was before he signed for the Catalan giant.

Dembele played one full season for Rennes in Ligue 1 after graduating from the club’s academy in 2015-16 before joining Borussia Dortmund.

The French youngster signed a five-year deal at Signal Iduna Park, in view of him leading the club’s next generation of players.

He played just one season in Germany before signing for Barcelona. The Liga outfit spent €105 million for his signature with an additional €40m to be handed over in add-ons.

And the Portugal captain was said to be confused as to why Barcelona had to spend such a significant amount of money for a player who was relatively unknown to those in Spain.

Dairio Gol quoted Real Madrid star to have asked “who is that?” when Dembele completed his move to the capital side’s Clasico rivals.

The former Manchester United star further insulted the France international, saying, “[He] comes to Barca with the mission to play for Messi, like everyone else, just like Neymar did.”

Ronaldo did, however, play against Dembele twice last season as Real Madrid defended their Champions League crown.