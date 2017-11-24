- Advertisement -

Alhaji Gero was detained in hospital overnight after he suffered a head injury in his Swedish club shot to the knockout rounds of the UEFA Europa League.

“I am in hospital,” Alhaji Gero said when he was called up.

“The head injury was nasty and that was why he was admitted in hospital,” another source said.

Former Flying Eagles striker Alhaji Gero posted another all-action performance, but was forced out five minutes from time as Ostersunds FK beat FK Zorya of Ukraine 2-0 to qualify for the Round of 32.

Ostersunds top their group with 10 points from five matches, three points ahead of Athletic Club of Bilbao.

Their next game will be early next month at bottom club Hertha Berlin.