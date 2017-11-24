- Advertisement -

Former Wales manager Mark Hughes believes Ryan Giggs is the obvious choice to manage Wales.

The job is available after Chris Coleman quit to become Sunderland manager and the former Manchester United player has emerged as favourite to replace him.

Giggs was assistant manager at Old Trafford when Louis van Gaal was in charge but he is yet to find his first job as manager.

Hughes began his managerial career with Wales in 1999 before moving on to manage a string of Premier League clubs and he doesn’t see Giggs’ inexperience as a problem.

He said: “I got the Wales manager’s job as a young manager and I know for me in terms of developing as a manager and understanding what was required, the Wales job was fantastic in that regard.

“Given Ryan’s standing in the game, I think he’s an obvious candidate. He wants to stay in the game clearly because he’s waiting for the right opportunity.

“If I can give him any advice it would be to think seriously about it because I think for a young manager trying to find his way in the game in terms of understanding what the difference is between playing and managing I think it’s a fantastic opportunity.

“It will be interesting to see whether or not he feels it’s the right move for him and whether or not the FAW think that’s the right way to go as well, but just from personal experience I would recommend he did it.”

Hughes was asked whether he fancied another stint as Wales manager himself one day.

“Not at the moment,” he added. “I view myself very much as a club manager, there’s plenty more years left in me I would like to think. It was a job I was immensely proud to do, I will forever be grateful to get that opportunity at that time in my career.

“You never say never, further down the line there may be opportunities either at Wales or maybe other international teams but I much prefer the day to day working of a club job at the moment.

And having managed in the Premier League for so long, Hughes was asked if he could see himself managing England.

“I have never thought that way,” he went on. “I suppose it’s a possibility and why not, they have had foreign managers before so you never close the door on anything, but the likelihood of that – I wouldn’t like to put a bet on it.”