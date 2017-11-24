- Advertisement -

Karren Brady insists West Ham co-owners David Sullivan and David Gold have no intention of quitting the club, despite a certain section of fans calling for them to sell following the Hammers’ poor start to the season.

West Ham currently sit 18th in the Premier League, having won only two of their opening 12 matches and tasted defeat in David Moyes’ first match in charge away at Watford last Sunday.

Moyes subsequently called for West Ham to come together as a club after fans protested against Gold and Sullivan’s ownership during the 2-0 loss at Vicarage Road, with a ‘Sack The Board’ banner visible in the away end.

Ahead of Friday clash against Leicester at London Stadium, Brady insists she, Gold and Sullivan have no intention of selling and are determined to turn the club’s fortunes.

“We all start the season brimming with optimism, excited for what might lie ahead and the good times it may bring,” Brady told The Sun.

“We are all guilty of that and that’s why it hurts us all so much to be in the position we currently find ourselves.

“But that is when West Ham supporters are historically at their best – and that is when David Sullivan, David Gold and I are at our best.

“We are not quitters and we are here to honour our commitment and cement the long-term future of West Ham United FC.

“We are here to see the children who became season-ticket holders last year, grow up and bring their children to watch their first match at London Stadium.

“But just one message for those who made their feelings known as loudly as possible at Watford last week …

“We understand the frustration, we hear your complaints and we really do care. However, for 90 minutes tonight let’s all pull in the same direction and be West Ham United.”