English Premier League side Stoke City have shown interest to sign Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, from Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai.

Ighalo was part of the Watford side that won promotion to the Premier League in 2015 – then scored 15 goals in his Premier League debut season in the 2015/2016 league campaign.

But the following season, Ighalo struggled to replicate his form in the previous campaign, scoring once in 17 games before joining CSL club Changchun Yatai on January 31, 2017.

According to Stoke Sentinel, Stoke City have joined the likes of Southampton, Everton and West Ham in showing interest to sign Ighalo following his impressive performance for Changchun where he scored 15 goals in 27 league appearances in the just concluded season.

Crystal Palace and West Brom were interested in signing him last season, but were put off by the Watford’s huge financial demands.

Ighalo is currently in Nigeria getting set to launch his new orphanage home with the date on December 16 in Ijegun, Lagos.

The former Granada striker played a key role in helping the Super Eagles qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

He however missed the Eagles’ last match in the 2018 World Cup African qualifying Group B against Algeria which ended 1-1 due to injury. He was also absent when Nigeria beat Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly Match on November 14.