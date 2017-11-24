- Advertisement -

Eden Hazard says Mohamed Salah did not get the chance to establish himself at Chelsea and has described the Liverpool forward as a “top, top player”.

Salah joined Chelsea in 2014 but was limited to 19 appearances for the club before being sent out on loan to Fiorentina early the following year.

The 25-year old then spent a season-long loan at AS Roma before joining the Italian club permanently in 2016.

Salah returned to the Premier League by joining Liverpool in July for £34.3m and is the competition’s top scorer with nine goals in 12 games, while Hazard admits he was not given the opportunity to showcase his ability during his Chelsea spell.

“He’s a top, top, top player,” said Hazard. “He did not get his chance at Chelsea maybe because of the manager, because of the other players? I don’t know.

“He has quality but in that period I remember we had me, Willian, Oscar, so for him it was not easy.”

- Advertisement -

Champions Chelsea will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on Saturday, with Antonio Conte’s men three points ahead of their rivals.

Hazard – who has scored six goals in 15 appearances for his club this season – says he’s looking to facing with his former teammate and is hopeful the Blues’ squad are fresh enough to produce a performance following their midweek Champions League win.

“He is a fantastic striker and this season he has scored a lot of goals. It is always good to play against a friend but Liverpool is not only about Salah. They have a lot of quality players.”

“A lot of players didn’t play on Wednesday [in the Champions League victory against Qarabag] and I played only 60 minutes and N’Golo [Kante] also came off, so we can be fresh on Saturday, even if the game is close,” the 26-year old added.