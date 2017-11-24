- Advertisement -

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echiejile has said that the team will be ready to face whichever group opponents, the FIFA World Cup Draw scheduled for December 1 will throw up.

The Super Eagles qualified for the World Cup with a game to spare and have even demonstrated that they could compete with the world top ten teams by beating Argentina 4-2 in a friendly in Russia. As fans await the Draw, there are fears the Eagles might get tough group competitors, who could limit their chances of advancing to the next round.

- Advertisement -

“We are not afraid of anyone, any team. We just want to keep our preparation in top form, play quality friendly games and we will be ready for anyone in our group,” Echiejile said on Brila FM.

“This could be our time, right now we have things going well with the team, so we are not afraid of anyone,” Echiejile said.

He added that the win against Argentina was a big boost for the team’s confidence.

“The win is enough motivation for everyone in the team that we can actually dispose any team at the World Cup without fear or jittery”.