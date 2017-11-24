- Advertisement -

Kano Pillars, whose coach admitted they were not at the best in the semi-final against Niger Tornadoes, will battle defending champions Lobi Stars in today’s Gold Cup final in Ilorin.

Pillars coach Ibrahim Musa lamented his team played their worst game of the pre-season tournament when they edged past Niger Tornadoes 3-2 on penalties in Thursday’s semi-final.

Pillars, who won the 2015 Gold Cup, failed to score in normal time against Tornadoes.

Goalkeeper Terkaa Melaai was big for Aiteo Cup finalists Tornadoes with saves against Adamu Hassan and Abbah Hamza.

The Tornadoes shot stopper also saved two Pillars kicks in the penalty shootout, but his teammate Uche Uhusanya failed to put away his decisive kick for the Kano club to advance to the tournament final.

Lobi Stars, on the other hand, stayed on track to defend the annual competition after they pipped Katsina United 1-0 courtesy of a first-half Ayo Saka goal.