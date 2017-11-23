- Advertisement -

Former Manchester City forward Robinho has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual assault, according to Sky Italia.

The Brazilian, 33, was found guilty of assaulting a 22-year-old woman along with five other men at a disco in Milan in 2013, when he played for AC Milan.

- Advertisement -

Robinho, whose full name is Robson de Souza, is currently in Brazil, where he plays for Atletico Mineiro.

He had denied the charges, ANSA news agency reported.

He played more than 40 games for Manchester City between 2008 and 2010 after signing from Real Madrid for £32.5m, before then joining Milan.