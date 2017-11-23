- Advertisement -

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, has urged Nigerians not to be dismayed by the recent plummeting of the senior national team in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola World Ranking released on Thursday.

Nigeria dropped nine places, from 41st to 50th position, losing 50 points from their previous 721 points to record 671 points for the month of November.

“We must not delve much on that (FIFA ranking),” Amuneke said.

“The most important thing is that the team is improving, the ranking isn’t biased as many think because its down to points accumulated over the course of a period. We did well in the month under review defeating Argentina and drawing Algeria but how many points did Nigeria accumulate?.

“It could be suprising to see that the Super Eagles are behind Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Congo Democratic Republic, Morocco, Burkina Faso and Cameroon, but what matters most is which team is progressing with the aim of achieving their targets.”

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 December 2017.