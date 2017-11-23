- Advertisement -

Daley Blind says confidence in the Manchester United dressing room is intact despite losing to Basel in the Champions League.

Michael Lang netted in the 89th minute to give the Swiss club a 1-0 win against Jose Mourinho’s side.

The Dutch defender admitted the manner of the defeat added to the disappointment.

“In the first half we did well,” said Blind. “Second half they create chances but not very big ones, more long shots.

“It is a pity that it goes in in the last minute.”

United dominated in possession (68.3 per cent) but were unable to find the back of the net.

Mourinho’s side statistically could still miss out on a knockout stage place but Blind believes the team will remain focused.

“Of course, we want to win every game,” Blind added. “We know how the positions are in the group.

“We’re still on top but we must be aware – but we don’t panic. We have to be ready for the next game.

- Advertisement -

“We train hard and prepare ourselves like we always do. I think there is a lot of confidence in the group and this will not change that.”

United welcome CSKA Moscow to Old Trafford next week and at least a draw would see them finish top.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic came off the bench as he returns to full fitness after sustaining an ACL injury. He became the first player to play for seven different clubs in the Champions League (Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Milan, PSG, Manchester United).

Paul Pogba also featured for an impressive 66 minutes.

Blind said the return of the duo gives great options heading into a tough part of the season.

“I am very happy for them,” Blind added. “I think we have a very big squad. Everyone is ready and wants to play.

“It is good because there is a very busy period coming up so everybody needs to be sharp and ready. We will need everyone.”