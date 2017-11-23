- Advertisement -

Senegal rose to a record 23rd place in the world and first in Africa when the November FIFA rankings were released on Thursday.

The ‘Teranga Lions’ achieved their highest position thanks to back-to-back World Cup qualifying victories over South Africa this month.

Senegal triumphed 2-0 in Polokwane to seal a place at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia, then won a dead-rubber 2-1 in Dakar four days later.

They climbed nine places in the world since October to displace Tunisia as the number one national team in Africa.

It was a short-lived time at the top for the Tunisians, who moved into first place only last month for the first time in 15 years.

Tunisia slipped to second behind Senegal and ahead of Egypt having been held 0-0 at home by Libya in a World Cup qualifier.

The Democratic Republic of Congo remained fourth and Herve Renard-coached Morocco climbed two places to fifth after defeating the Ivory Coast to book a World Cup slot in Russia.

It will be a first World Cup appearance for Frenchman Renard after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia and the Ivory Coast.

Burkina Faso, Cup of Nations title-holders Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana and the Ivory Coast complete the top 10.

Africa Top 10

Senegal (world ranking 23) Tunisia (27)E Egypt (31) Democratic Republic of Congo (36) Morocco (40) Burkina Faso (44), Cameroon (45), Nigeria (50), Ghana (51), Ivory Coast (61)