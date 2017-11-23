Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri praised his side’s attitude against Barcelona despite a 0-0 draw in Turin stalling last year’s finalists’ path to the Champions League last 16.
Five-time European champions Barcelona advanced to the knockout rounds and clinched top spot in Group D after the Turin stalemate.
But Juventus remain second in the group, a point ahead of third-place Sporting Lisbon, and need to secure their qualification at Olympiakos next month.
“It’s an important point and means we’ll go to Athens knowing a draw may not be enough and that we need to win,” said Allegri.
“The boys did really well. We made it difficult for Barcelona to play through our defence. It’s not easy to play Barca and we had a positive attitude.
“It’s not shameful to defend. Tonight we did it well. It was a really good game from a tactical perspective and our first 0-0 of the season.
“We found some space in the first half but struggled a bit in the second, though we did manage to create some chances through Douglas Costa and (Paulo) Dybala.
“Not conceding a goal gives you confidence.”