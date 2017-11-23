- Advertisement -

Super Eagles co-ordinator Patrick Pascal is unperturbed despite the team faring poorly in the latest FIFA world rankings.

The three-time African champions dropped nine places from 41st to 50th position in the latest ranking released by the world soccer ruling body on Thursday.

The team is also ranked in the eighth position in Africa behind countries like Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Congo Democratic Republic, Morocco, Burkina Faso and Cameroon.

It came as a shock to many following the Super Eagles’ impressive showing during the last international break during which the team played out a 1-1 draw against Algeria and recorded a 4-2 win against Argentina.

“I don’t read any meaning to the new rankings. For me, we should continue to do well on the pitch and the reward will surely come at the right time,” the former Super Eagles and Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan player said.

“I expect us to do better next month and in the subsequent ones. We have a young team that is full of quality players and I don’t see any reason why we will not be ranked among the best in the next few months.”

The Super Eagles are one of the five teams that will represent Africa at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.