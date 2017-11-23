- Advertisement -

Liverpool are “developing” and will pick up “many points” during a positive festive period, says Dirk Kuyt.

The Reds have struggled to shake their inconsistencies this season, with the surrendering of a three-goal lead in their last outing against Sevilla further highlighting those issues.

Jurgen Klopp has been unable to address ongoing problems at the back, despite seeing his side thrive at times going in the opposite direction.

Despite these difficulties, Kuyt feels Liverpool are “growing” and can keep themselves among the Premier League’s leading pack by enjoying a Merry Christmas – starting with a home date against reigning champions Chelsea on Saturday.

The former Reds forward told the club’s official website: “Liverpool playing at Anfield should always be favourites. It doesn’t matter which side is coming to Anfield.

“With the supporters and the crowd behind them they should always be favourites and they should always play the game to win it and I’m sure they will play the match like that.

“Liverpool and Chelsea are both very good teams. But I think Liverpool especially is developing.

“What I can see from Liverpool now is that they are growing. They are in a very interesting part of the season and I’m quite confident that the side can get many points during Christmas and get many wins.”

Liverpool head into their home date with Chelsea sat fifth in the Premier League table.

Klopp’s side are 12 points adrift of leaders Manchester City, but only three behind Antonio Conte’s Blues and could move into the top four with a positive result this weekend.

They will, however, have to fare considerably better than they did against Sevilla if they are to achieve that goal, with plenty of criticism having come their way on the back of a shambolic second-half showing in the Champions League which saw them snatch a draw from the jaws of victory.