- Advertisement -

Jamie Vardy says Claude Puel is slowly but surely changing Leicester City as they look to recover from a poor start to the Premier League season.

The Frenchman was appointed in late October after Craig Shakespeare was sacked, and has earned four points from his first three Premier League games.

That has lifted the Foxes up to 12th in the league, and with struggling West Ham up next at the London Stadium, Vardy is seeing a change in the team’s fortunes.

He told Sky Sports: “He hasn’t changed too much at the minute, he’s just been changing it slowly but surely, but each time he has changed something we know it’s a way of making us as a team better, and individually as well.

“He’s been fine, he gets his messages across in English fine, what he’s asked us to do in training, everyone has been on board with it, everyone has put the effort in.

“As players, we’re all professional to know what our job is, and if a new manager comes in with new tactics, you have to get on with it, and put your all in for what the manager thinks is right.”

- Advertisement -

Vardy has scored just once for club and country in nine games, but the 30-year-old insists he is only frustrated with his form if Leicester fail to win.

“I get frustrated with myself, unless we’ve won, then you’re happy,” said Vardy. “First and foremost it’s the team and the points [that matter].

“I always want to score, as many as I can, but firstly it’s the team, getting the victories, it’s a points industry.”

Vardy led the line for England in both of their November friendlies against Germany and Brazil at Wembley as Gareth Southgate’s side prepare for the World Cup in Russia next summer.

But the striker insists his place in the squad is not guaranteed and recognises that Southgate will only pick players who are featuring regularly and are on form for their clubs.

“There are no guarantees at all, and I think everyone knows you have to be playing well first and foremost for your clubs. Obviously, the selections Gareth has been making for the squad, you’ve got to be playing as well.

“He won’t just chuck you in there on name basis, he’s bringing players in who are playing for their clubs and playing well.”