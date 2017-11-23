- Advertisement -

Nigeria and Chelsea winger Victor Moses says it was tough settling down in England after arriving in the country as an asylum seeker.

The Super Eagles player arrived in London at the age of 11 in 2001 as an asylum seeker after both his parents were killed during religious clashes in Nigeria.

However, the Blues attacker reveals that he persevered to make a success of his Chelsea career despite being continually sent out on loan.

Speaking to the BBC website, the 26-year-old was playing football in the streets when his parents lost their lives, but a week later his remaining family ensured he travelled away from his homeland.

Moses said he was sent to school in South Norwood which was close to an asylum support and immigration centre in Croydon.

- Advertisement -

“It was tough in the beginning – being suddenly thrown into a different culture and stuff like that,” Moses told BBC Sport.

“As a young boy in a new country, you had to make new friends and that was really difficult. When I first came, I couldn’t even speak the language.

“When I started going to school, I started getting used to things, like the language.

“After that, I started adapting to school, friends and everything. It was really difficult to start with but I survived.”

Moses has gone on to win the English Premier League, UEFA Europa League and the Africa Cup of Nations as well as playing in both the UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup in his career.