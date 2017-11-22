- Advertisement -

Alan Pardew has emerged as the early favourite to replace Tony Pulis at West Brom – although no formal talks have taken place between the two parties.

The Baggies have been without a manager since Pulis was sacked on Monday in the wake of a 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at The Hawthorns.

Pulis, who is the fifth top-flight manager to lose his job since the start of the campaign, departed West Brom with the club just one point and one place above the Premier League relegation places.

Pardew has a strong relationship with West Brom technical director Nick Hammond, since the two men worked together during their time at Reading.

Pardew made Hammond his goalkeeping coach in 1999, and he then became director of football at the Madejski Stadium in 2002, working closely with Pardew.

Hammond is now a key member of a three-man selection panel at West Brom that will recommend the next head coach to club chairman John Williams.

West Brom owner Guachan Lai has made it clear to his board of directors that he wants the next manager to have Premier League experience.

That would appear to rule out Michael O’Neill, Chris Wilder and Derek McInnes, all of whom have been linked with the job.

We also understand Sam Allardyce is unlikely to become Pulis’ replacement at The Hawthorns.