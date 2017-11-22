- Advertisement -

Everton forward Oumar Niasse will serve a two-game suspension for simulation after his appeal was rejected by the FA.

Niasse became the first Premier League player to be retrospectively charged with ‘successful deception of a match official’ following Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.

- Advertisement -

Having gone a goal down at Selhurst Park, Everton equalised from the penalty spot after Scott Dann was controversially ruled to have fouled Niasse.

The incident was subsequently reviewed by an independent three-person panel which decided the match official had been deceived by an act of simulation.

Everton appealed the verdict but the FA have rejected his appeal and he will be suspended for two matches.