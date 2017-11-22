- Advertisement -

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr hopes former German youth international Kevin Akpoguma decides to play for his team.

This comes after the manager was in Europe to embark on a scouting mission last weekend where he watched the Bundesliga clash between Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Rohr revealed his delight after watching the central defender and says he plans to hold talks with Akpoguma over an invitation ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

”I watched him play for Hoffenheim against Frankfurt on Saturday. Kevin is an excellent match for the players we are on the lookout for,” Rohr told SWR.

”But he’ll have to decide soon whether he wants to wear the colors of Nigeria and I’ll call him in the next few days.”

The defender added that it’s an honour to see Rohr showing interest in him, but he is German and wants to represent the Die Mannschaft.

“That honours me, of course, but I’m German, I was born here, so I should play for Germany too,” adds the former German U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international.