Yaya Toure insists he is not frustrated by his diminished role at Manchester City this season.

The 34-year-old midfielder has made only five appearances this term but played 75 minutes as City beat Feyenoord 1-0 in their penultimate Champions League group game on Tuesday.

Asked if he wanted to play more often he said: “You want me to play? Tell the manager.

“Look at my face; do you think I am frustrated? Am I enjoying? Of course. (If) I am frustrated, think what I would do; I would say to the manager ‘I don’t want to be on the bench and I want to go home’.”

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal at the Etihad as City picked up their fifth win in as many Champions League games to ensure they go through the last 16 as Group F winners.

But Ivory Coast international Toure has urged his team-mates not to get complacent with City also sitting at the Premier League summit.

“It is very important to keep the confidence going but we have to be careful because in these circumstances we have to keep focused,” Toure said.

“We have good team dynamics. I love it and the manager loves it.

“What I learned when I was in Barcelona in 2009 was that we don’t listen to any newspaper because you could think you are one of the best and, after that, get a strong team who destroy you.”

Toure joined City from Barca in 2010 and has scored 79 goals in over 300 appearances for the Manchester club.