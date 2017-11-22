- Advertisement -

Former England star Trevor Sinclair has been summonsed to appear in court on charges including assaulting a police officer.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said Sinclair, 44, of Victory Boulevard, Lytham, had been summonsed for alleged offences of driving while unfit through drink, assault on a police officer, racially aggravated public order, failing to provide a specimen for analysis, criminal damage and disorderly conduct in a police station.

The TV pundit, who was a winger for Manchester City, West Ham United and Blackpool, and also made 12 appearances for England, is due to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on December 19.

Sinclair was arrested on Sunday, November 12 after police were called to a disturbance at a house in Lytham at about 8.45pm.

A force spokesman said: “Officers attended the property and found a man had already left the property in his car, a Tesla X60d.

“A short time later officers found the driver and vehicle which had been involved in a minor collision with a woman pedestrian on Clifton Drive.

“Mr Sinclair was also arrested on suspicion of assault and a separate criminal damage matter but will face no further action in respect of those matters.”