Former Everton striker Yakubu ‘The Yak’ Aiyegbeni has announced his retirement from football on his 35th birthday today.

The big striker featured for Nigeria at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where millions of fans still remember him missing a big sitter against Korea Republic which would qualified Nigeria to the knockout stage of the tournament.

He has played for several clubs including Maccabi Haifa of Israel, Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough as well as in China and Turkey.

Earlier this year, Yakubu cancelled his contract at English club Coventry.

He has been doing his coaching badges.