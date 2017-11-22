- Advertisement -

Thibaut Courtois wants to put off further talks with Chelsea over a contract extension until this summer, when he will have one year remaining on his current deal.

The 25-year-old was vocal last summer about his desire for a new contract but has been unable to reach an agreement with the Blues.

But he is determined not to let the uncertainty surrounding his future serve as a distraction and so has decided to put off further talks until after the season.

“The most important thing is to perform well for myself and the team,” said Courtois, ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League game against Qarabag.

“Regarding my contract, that’s something where Chelsea must deal with my agent (Christophe Henrotay). I don’t think there have been any new developments.

“We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team’s matches, my own performances, and there will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks.”

Chelsea can secure a place in the last 16 of the Champions League with a win in Azerbaijan against Qarabag, who they defeated 6-0 in September.

Antonio Conte confirmed that Eden Hazard is fit for Wednesday’s game, but Michy Batshuayi and Victor Moses remain out.