Trabzonspor midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, is delighted to be back in action from an injury-induced layoff after he featured in the entire duration of his team’s 4-3 home win over Osmanlispor in the Turkish Super Lig over the weekend.‎

Onazi missed Nigeria’s last two games against Algeria and Argentina due to a muscular injury he suffered in action for Trabzonspor a fortnight ago.

The game was Onazi’s fifth of the season in the Turkish Super Lig for Trabzonspor who are 11th in the log with 16 points from 12 games.

“I feel good to be back on the field again,” Onazi said.‎

“I just want to help my team improve and move up the log.”

The 24 year old Onazi joined Trabzonspor last season and was close to the exit last summer following the club’s failure to pay him him over three months salary arrears.