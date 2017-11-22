- Advertisement -

Sevilla recovered from 3-0 down to draw with Liverpool in the Champions League after the Spanish side’s head coach told his players at half-time that he has cancer, according to reports.

Spanish media claim 48-year-old Eduardo Berizzo, who took over in the summer, is suffering from prostate cancer.

The club is expected to make an official announcement on Wednesday.

Sevilla’s players rushed to Berizzo after Guido Pizarro scored the equaliser in injury time.

- Advertisement -

Roberto Firminio scored twice and Sadio Mane added the third as Liverpool dominated the opening 45 minutes but their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage with a game to spare were dashed by Sevilla’s stunning second-half performance.

Wissam Ben Yedder scored with a header and a penalty in the first 15 minutes of the second half before Pizarro poked in the leveller in the third of seven added minutes.