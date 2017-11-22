- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will on December 9 announce a full plan for the country leading up to next year’s World Cup in Russia

NFF president Amaju Pinnick disclosed that a full plan for the World Cup complete with timelines will be made public at a world news conference in Abuja.

“You will see a proper road map to the World Cup,” he said.

The Super Eagles will know their 2018 World Cup group foes on December 1 when the draw is conducted in Russia.

The two-time African champions are in Pot 4 of the draw.