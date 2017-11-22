- Advertisement -

Former Germany U-20 Captain, Kevin Ufuoma Akpoguma, has rejected Nigeria’s overtures to change allegiance to the Super Eagles, saying he prefers to wait for his chance with the country of his birth.

Akpoguma was born in Germany but his father is a Nigerian, making him eligible to play for both countries.

He has already played for Germany at the youth level, but is still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles since he has not played in any competitive game for the world champions.

Rohr recently warned him to decide whether to play for Nigeria or remain with Germany, and the lad is certain of what he wants.

Rohr was at Wirsol Rhein-Neckar-Arena to watch Akpoguma in action for Hoffenheim against Eintracht Frankfurt and was impressed with what he saw that he urged the defender to decide what he wants.

Rohr said of Akpoguma, “He has to decide soon whether he wants to wear the colours of Nigeria and I will call him in the next few days.”

In rejecting Rohr’s call, Akpoguma, who led his country to victory over Nigeria at the 2015 Junior World Cup in New Zealand, said, “I feel honoured, of course, but I am German. I was born here, so I should play for Germany too.”

The Hoffenheim defender is the second player of Nigerian descent to publicly reject the offer to play for the Eagles.

Earlier in the year, Chelsea youngster, Tammy Abraham, told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that he had no interest in wearing the green white green even after posing in a photograph with the NFF president, Amaju Pinnick.