Heartland FC of Owerri have pulled out of today’s pre-season friendly with Akwa United due to logistical reasons.

The Promise Keepers will now play Bright Stars FC of Uyo at the training pitch of the Godswill Akpabio international Stadium at 4pm.

The game was meant to prepare both teams for the 2017-2018 Nigeria Professional Football League season billed to kick off shortly.

The friendly had been confirmed by the Team Manager of Akwa United; Emmanuel Udoh after Tuesday morning’s training session.

Akwa United two friendlies last week against Flying Sports Academy of Eket and NYSC State team, winning both matches and scoring ten goals.

Wednesday’s match would have been their first pre-season friendly against an NPFL team.