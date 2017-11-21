- Advertisement -

Former Real Madrid centre-back Pepe says he wants Cristiano Ronaldo to join him in Turkey with Besiktas.

The Portugal international defender made the switch from the Bernabeu to the Istanbul club last summer and is thriving in the Super Lig.

Now he wants the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to join him.

“I want him to come here,” he told CNN. “He’s a more complete footballer than Lionel Messi, a great player and he’s a friend to me.

“He’s a normal person who has normal habits like us. He loves his children and knows the importance of being a father. He’s going that job perfectly and naturally.”

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old is delighted that he joined up with the Vodafone Park side.

“Besiktas’ proposal and project caught my attention, and then many people sent me messages through social media,” he said.

“I’ve never experienced an atmosphere like this before. The Turkish people live for football. It’s a passion for them and they show it to their teams with love.”

He has played 16 times for his new club, scoring one goal, and is expected to turn out when they tackle Monaco in the Champions League on Tuesday, having all but qualified for the last 16.