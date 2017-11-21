- Advertisement -

Leicester City’s Algerian star Riyad Mahrez says he is not thinking about the January transfer window just yet, insisting he is focused on his performances.

The Fennec Foxes star was strongly linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium in the European summer transfer season, but the window snapped shut in early September with Mahrez unable to secure a new club.

The Algerian has since knuckled down and put in some strong showings for Leicester, especially since the appointment of new coach Claude Puel, and he emphasised that his focus is very much on the field right now.

“Everyone knows that I had desires to leave, except that it did not happen. I do not want to think of the transfer window at the moment. We still have 12 games to play until January, so if I thought of the transfer window now, I will not play football anymore,” Mahrez told the Daily Star.

He added, “I have been in Leicester for four years. I like this club and I am happy to defend its colours.

“I won the Premier League and took part in the Champions League. Before that, I played with the club in Championship.

“So I have to focus on my role in the field without worrying about what is being said here and there. We will see later what the future will hold for us.”