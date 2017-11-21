- Advertisement -

Emmanuel Adebayor has lashed out at Roberto Mancini, saying the Zenit St. Petersburg manager was great as a player but not a coach.

The Italian managed the İstanbul Başakşehir striker at Manchester City where Mancini’s frosty relationship with key members of his squad in his four-year reign grabbed the headlines.

Adebayor also did not have the sort of career he would have hoped for before joining the Citizens from Arsenal, in a £25 million deal.

And joining the likes of Mario Balotelli, Carlos Tevez and Joe Hart, the former Monaco striker has questioned some qualities of the Zenit St Petersburg handler.

“The Coach, Roberto Mancini, didn’t have control over the dressing room,” Adebayor was quoted as saying by Football Italia.

- Advertisement -

“He annoyed the 25 players. Mancini was a great player, but he’s not a great coach. So far he’s won what, exactly?“At every club he goes to, he buys 40 players. When [Jose] Mourinho took over Inter after him he had 40 international players. What are you doing?“I was there in Manchester and he signed [Edin] Dzeko, [Mario] Balotelli, [Carlos] Tevez, [Sergio] Aguero… five world-class strikers.“If he’d told me I had to leave I’d have done it, but he said ‘I need your football’. I’d play, I’d score, then the next day he’d pull me out: ‘that’s fine, but we’ll play differently against Manchester United…’

“The players were talking among themselves and no-one wanted to play for him, it wasn’t like that with [Didier] Deschamps at Monaco.”

After a fruitful beginning at Manchester City – where he netted 14 goals in 26 English league outings in the 2009-10 season – Adebayor’s career at the Etihad Stadium outfit took a dive. The 33-year-old spent time on loan at Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspurs in 2011 before making his move to the White Hart Lane permanent in August 2012.

However, at the beginning of the year, Turkish Super Lig outfit Istanbul Başakşehir signed the Togo forward from Crystal Palace and he has started the 2017-18 season in an impressive fashion scoring seven goals in 11 top-flight appearances.