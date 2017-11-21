- Advertisement -

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Egypt’s Amr Fahmy as general secretary as president Ahmad Ahmad implements changes.

Ahmad is bringing in his own people and getting rid of those who worked with former boss Issa Hayatou.

The 34-year-old replaces Morocco’s Hicham El Amrani who resigned weeks after long-standing president Hayatou was ousted by Ahmad in March this year.

Fahmy’s grandfather Mourad served as general secretary of the African football’s governing body from 1961-1982, after which he was replaced by his son Mustapha, who held the post until 2010 before moving to Zurich as the director of competitions at FIFA.

Currently serving with France-based Lagardère Sports as Director of Operations for Africa, Fahmy previously worked with the CAF Competitions Division between 2007 and 2015 and has strong links with Al Ahly.

According to the InsideWorld website, Fahmy will be assisted by former Ghana international Tony Baffoe, who has been appointed joint deputy general secretary in charge of development and competitions.