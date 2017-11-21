- Advertisement -

Everton’s Oumar Niasse has been charged by the FA with an alleged act of simulation after a penalty incident at Crystal Palace.

Niasse, who becomes the first Premier League player to receive the charge for ‘successful deception of a match official’, has until 6pm on Tuesday to respond.

Everton twice came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park.

Palace took the lead inside the first minute through James McArthur, but Everton levelled through Leighton Baines’ penalty after Scott Dann was deemed to have fouled Niasse.

However, it is alleged the Everton striker committed an act of simulation which led to the penalty being awarded in the fifth minute of the game.

Incidents which suggest a match official has been deceived by an act of simulation are referred to a panel consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player.

Each panel member will be asked to review all available video footage independently of one another to determine whether they consider it was an offence. Only in circumstances where the panel are unanimous would the FA issue a charge.