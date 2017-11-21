- Advertisement -

Coach Salisu Yusuf has said he expects several players from the NPFL to battle for places on the final squad for next year’s World Cup on the back of what they show at the CHAN in Morocco.

Goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was the only player from the NPFL in the recent games involving the Super Eagles, but Yusuf said he is confident several other players from the domestic league will stake a claim for the World Cup in Russia.

“The CHAN in Morocco is a great chance for the players in the league to show what they are capable of and I believe a number of them will make it to the World Cup after that tournament,” Yusuf stated.

Possibles to challenge for World Cup places would be goalkeeper Dele Ajiboye as well as defenders Olamilekan Adeleye and Stephen Eze.

For the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, four players from the NPFL made the final 23-man squad – Ejike Uzoenyi (Enugu Rangers), Kunle Odulami (Sunshine Stars), Chigozie Agbim (Gombe United) and Azubuike Egwuekwe (Warri Wolves).