The home-based Super Eagles will set up camp early next year in Morocco as part of their build-up towards the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Salisu Yusuf’s charges will compete in Group C at the competition with Rwanda, former champions Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

The team is expected to take part in the Nigeria Professional Football League Super Six competition in Kano next month.

“Our preparation for the CHAN has been divided into three stages by coach Salisu Yusuf,” media officer of the team Toyin Ibitoye revealed.

“The main preparation which is the final phase will be in Morocco and will start early next year.

“The first phase will be the camping exercise for the Super Six in Kano which starts early next month after which the players will proceed on break and come back for the second phase and after which we will embark on the last phase in Morocco.

“We also expect that the list of players that will play in the Super Four will be out in a couple of days.

Nigeria’s opening fixture at the CHAN will be against the hosts of the last edition, Amavubi of Rwanda in Tangier.

The country’s best position in the competition was a third place finish at the 2014 edition in South Africa.

The Eagles will look to better their performance in 2016 where they failed to move beyond the group stage.