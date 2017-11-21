- Advertisement -

Former Super Eagles striker Victor Agali will continue to scout for fresh talent for coach Gernot Rohr leading up to the World Cup in Russia, according to media reports.

- Advertisement -

Rohr guided Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and has told Nice-Matin he will retain Agali for the tournament after he helped out with scouting Nigerian players around the world for the qualifiers.

Agali played under Rohr at French Ligue 1 side Nice.

He is coach of second-tier Nigeria National League (NNL) side AS Racines.