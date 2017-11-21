- Advertisement -
Former Super Eagles striker Victor Agali will continue to scout for fresh talent for coach Gernot Rohr leading up to the World Cup in Russia, according to media reports.
Rohr guided Nigeria to the 2018 World Cup and has told Nice-Matin he will retain Agali for the tournament after he helped out with scouting Nigerian players around the world for the qualifiers.
Agali played under Rohr at French Ligue 1 side Nice.
He is coach of second-tier Nigeria National League (NNL) side AS Racines.
