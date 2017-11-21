- Advertisement -

The Super Eagles have reportedly turned down a proposal by the Nigeria Football Federation to pay the players of the national team winning bonus based on the minutes they played during the qualifiers.

However, the NFF not wanting to rock the boat has made a U-turn and will pay the players a $3 million qualifying bonus for the 2018 World Cup according to their call-ups and appearances.

“Mikel and the rest of the team outrightly threw out a proposal brought forward by one of the NFF vice-presidents that they should now be paid the bonus by the number of the minutes they played in the qualifiers.

- Advertisement -

“That would have meant some of the players who were called up but never got to play will not benefit from the bonus,” an NFF official was quoted as saying.

The players insisted they would rather go with what was used previously, that is players who were called up for the six group qualifiers as well as the second round eliminator against Swaziland.

“To be paid according to playing time will bring desperation in the team, against team spirit, and the players rejected this.”